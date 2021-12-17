Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,708 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $252.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.21, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $1,238,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,480 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

