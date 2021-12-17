Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $519,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

