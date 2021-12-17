Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 3,170 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Zedge worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zedge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zedge by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zedge by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 39.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

