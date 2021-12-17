Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 2,549 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

