Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -457.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

