National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 23,329 shares.The stock last traded at $82.18 and had previously closed at $82.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.63.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
