National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 23,329 shares.The stock last traded at $82.18 and had previously closed at $82.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

