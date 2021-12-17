National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Insider Sells $616,700.00 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

