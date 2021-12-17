Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.16. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

