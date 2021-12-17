Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

