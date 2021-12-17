Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.