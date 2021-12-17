Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

