Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

