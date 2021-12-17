Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.79.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

