Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

