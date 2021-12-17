Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAKD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Naked Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.