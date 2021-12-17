Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $23.95. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 410 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $386,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

