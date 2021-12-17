Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.