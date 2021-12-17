MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.30. 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

