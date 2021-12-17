M&T Bank Corp Sells 901 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $492.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.