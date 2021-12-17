M&T Bank Corp Purchases 241,776 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,776 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $958,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 191,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

