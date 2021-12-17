M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

