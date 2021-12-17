M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,606 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 509,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

