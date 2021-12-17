M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $138,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $318.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.22. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

