MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Buys $19,700.00 in Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of MoSys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MOSY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MoSys by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoSys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MoSys by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

