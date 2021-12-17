MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Buys $19,700.00 in Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of MoSys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MOSY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.
