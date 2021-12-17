Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,535. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

