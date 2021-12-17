Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 1-Year High at $328.99

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $328.99 and last traded at $328.99, with a volume of 683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.12, for a total value of $328,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $57,176,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

