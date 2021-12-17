Morgan Stanley Purchases 560,583 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Etsy worth $190,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.29 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.