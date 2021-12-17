Morgan Stanley Purchases 250,453 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $203,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST opened at $444.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.44 and a 200-day moving average of $411.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

