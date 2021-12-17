Morgan Stanley Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $24.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

AVYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 63.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 638,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

