Morgan Stanley Has $168.63 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 22.99% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $168,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $49.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.