Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $210,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 40.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

