Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $197,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

