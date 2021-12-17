Morgan Stanley Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $652.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $736.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.40 and a 200 day moving average of $618.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

