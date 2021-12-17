Morgan Stanley Buys 1,023,155 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $182,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

