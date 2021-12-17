Morgan Stanley Boosts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $52.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

