Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

USER has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

