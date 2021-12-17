Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

