Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $419.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues and expand its global reach. Thus, these deals are likely to aid the company's financials. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating expenses, mainly due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

