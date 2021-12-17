Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 27,946 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

