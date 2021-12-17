Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

