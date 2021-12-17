Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

