Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,868,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SSD opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.37 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

