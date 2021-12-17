Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 56,725 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the period. PubMatic comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 693.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,416 shares of company stock worth $12,233,180. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

