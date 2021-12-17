Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $290,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $148.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.82. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.