Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 593 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

