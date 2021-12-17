Montecito Bank & Trust Has $819,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.