Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $523.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

