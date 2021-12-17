Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 277 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

