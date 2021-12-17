Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$64.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.