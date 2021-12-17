Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $10.53 on Friday, reaching $486.03. 5,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

